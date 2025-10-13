George Stephanopoulos Cuts Short Interview With Vice President J.D. Vance

Thank You for Your Time, J.D. Vance

George Stephanopoulos has made a career out of having extensive conversations with high-profile individuals ... but J.D. Vance apparently didn't make the cut on Sunday.

Stephanopoulos and the Vice President butted heads on an episode of "This Week" Sunday after Stephanopoulos asked Vance about an FBI investigation of border czar Tom Holman allegedly taking a cash bribe in 2024.

Holman allegedly pocketed $50,000 of cold, hard cash from undercover FBI agents and reportedly stated he could help them land government contracts in the second Trump administration. The investigation was closed once Trump took office, and he was never charged with any crimes.

Vance claimed Stephanopoulos was "losing credibility" -- and viewers -- by bringing up the allegations about the border czar.

The Vice President then accused the former White House Communications Director of going down what he described as a "weird left-wing rabbit hole."

Stephanopoulos responded by stating Vance hadn't answered his question before thanking him for his time and going to commercial.

Vice President JD Vance stands by White House “border czar” Tom Homan's denial over allegations Homan accepted $50,000 in an FBI sting: “The FBI has not prosecuted him. I've never seen any evidence that he's engaged in criminal wrongdoing.” https://t.co/3Tjdj3q8Ns pic.twitter.com/vClwD1UGpQ — ABC News (@ABC) October 12, 2025 @ABC