New York Attorney General Letitia James Indicted by Justice Department

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia.

James has been charged with two felony counts -- bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, according to CNN.

The allegations against James began circulating in April, when Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte referred her to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for prosecution.

Bondi later appointed a "special attorney" to investigate the allegations against James.

James led a successful civil fraud case against President Donald Trump before he started his second presidential term.

The case against James stalled in September when federal prosecutors concluded they didn't have enough evidence to land a conviction if they went to trial, reports NBC News.

Trump subsequently appointed Lindsey Halligan, who joined his legal team in 2022, to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, even though her background is primarily in insurance law.