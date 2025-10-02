J.D. Vance Brushes Off Donald Trump's Deepfake Video

It looks like Vice President J.D. Vance isn't too worried about a little online controversy ... because he just brushed off concerns about a bogus video President Donald Trump posted on social media earlier this week.

Here's the deal ... 47 posted an A.I.-altered video of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer based off a short press conference the two gave after a meeting with Trump at the White House this week ... in the fake version of the video, the pair are giving a speech about suppostedly giving free healthcare to undocumented immigrants to drum up support for Democrats.

And just for a little extra oomph, Jeffries has a mustache and a sombrero in the fake video, which was set to mariachi music. And the fake Schumer says the two of them are "woke pieces of sh*t."

Vance addressed the video during a White House press briefing on Wednesday, and stated he found the whole thing "funny" ... adding he didn't think it would really affect negotiations with Democrats all too much, according to The New York Times.

He also claimed people would figure Jeffries didn't actually wear a sombrero or a fake mustache to the White House and expressed Trump was just having "a little bit of fun" while advocating for the interests of Americans.

The video was described as racist by Jeffries ... and he became the subject of a second fake video shared on Tuesday by the President, who -- you guessed it -- included the sombrero and fake mustache again.