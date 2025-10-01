Ted Cruz Fumbles and Encourages Lawmakers to 'Stop Attacking Pedophiles'

Senator Ted Cruz had a bit of a slip-up during a Senate hearing on Tuesday ... and we're thinking he might wanna watch his words a bit more carefully while delivering remarks!

The Republican senator from Texas was giving a speech about reaching what he described as a “bipartisan agreement” on making cities safer, according to The New York Post, when he made the verbal gaffe.

Cruz was encouraging lawmakers to "come together" to stop murders and sexual assaults from happening when he said ... "How about we all come together and say, 'Let's stop attacking pedophiles.'"

And you'd figure the guy would've wanted to take a second to correct the flub -- but nope, he just kept on cruising with his speech.

The senator then started praising President Donald Trump -- whose connection to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's been pretty controversial -- for choosing to send the National Guard to Washington, D.C. in August.

A spokesperson for Cruz later spoke to HuffPost and described the gaffe as "a verbal slip" and said the politician's intention was to discuss "opposing pedophilia" before a "stray word" derailed the whole thing.