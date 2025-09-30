Cat Stevens Postpones North American Book Tour After Having Visa Issues

It looks like Cat Stevens' "Peace Train" won't be crossing the Atlantic anytime soon ... because the singer's postponed the dates on his North American book tour due to visa issues.

The 1970's hitmaker, who also uses the name Yusuf Islam, shared the announcement on his Instagram account on Monday and claimed his team had waited months for their visas to be approved -- although the documents never came through.

Cat and his team are still holding out hope, though, as he stated they'd still be interested in heading to North America if their visa approvals eventually come through.

He also wrote the postponement of the book tour wouldn't affect the release of his book, "Cat On the Road to Find Out" ... as "books don’t need visas."

The postponement shouldn't come as any surprise to Cat's fans, as he started posting about visa troubles on his Instagram account earlier in the month.

He was scheduled to kick off his book tour in Philadelphia on October 3, and his team was set to travel to several cities in the United States ... plus a single stop in Toronto.