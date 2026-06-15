Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Tears Onstage During L.A. Concert

Ariana Grande does have tears left to cry after all ... and she let them out onstage during her tour.

The pop star was about to perform "Hampstead" at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday night when she got so overwhelmed by her fans' support she broke down in tears before introducing the song.

Ariana Grande cries while thanking her fans and receiving massive applause at her LA show: “You can’t do this to me, I’m a Cancer.” pic.twitter.com/Mx0IIJwyHo @Variety

Wiping away tears, Ariana explained feeling overwhelmed "in the most beautiful way ever."

She thanked the audience "for being so lovely" and said their support "means so much to me."

Ariana poked fun at herself as she continued ... "You can’t do this to me, you know what I mean, because you know what’s going to happen. You know I’m a cancer. This is going to happen."

She gushed about her fans being "such a loving, safe presence," thanking them for supporting her throughout her career. She was so overcome with emotion she couldn't help but exclaim, "Holy s***. Holy f***. Thank you."

The outpouring of emotion comes after word got out that she and Ethan Slater had broken up months ago. We broke the story ... they quietly split, but have decided to stay friends.