Ariana Grande Slams White House For Using Her Music To Promote Immigration Arrests

Ariana Grande is blasting the White House and Donald Trump for using her music in a montage of ICE arrests ... calling Trump's immigration policies as barbaric, inhumane and heinous.

The pop star commented on TikTok post from the official White House account that used her song "bye" ... making it clear she doesn't condone their message or the use of her music.

The clip Ariana's incensed over was posted Tuesday and is a compilation of videos showing ICE agents arresting and cuffing people.

Ariana ends her response with a "f*** ice."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The post claims Trump's "delivered the most secure border in history."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson tells TMZ ... "We'll say this one last time: what's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens."

Ariana has publicly opposed ICE in the past. During the 2026 Golden Globes, she was photographed wearing an "ICE OUT" pin.

She's also previously reposted resources to her Instagram stories for her 363 million followers to use ... like scripts for reporting ICE activity to senators and info on the NYC Deportation Defense Hotline.

Ariana isn't the only A-lister to speak out against ICE. Celebs like Pedro Pascal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eva Longoria, Tyler the Creator, and countless others have been very vocally anti-ICE.

She also joins the list of musicians who have specifically slammed the White House for using their music in propaganda posts. Artists like Beyonce, Celine Dion, Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter and more have called out Trump's administration.

However, not all musicians have felt like speaking up. Taylor Swift was notably silent last year, when the White House used her song "The Fate of Ophelia" in a promotional video on social media.