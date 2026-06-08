Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Split After Nearly 3 Years Together

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been quietly broken up for several months ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ ... the split is amicable and the two still remain friends and are very supportive of one another. We're told they gave the breakup careful consideration but ultimately decided to end the romantic relationship.

Our sources tell us Ariana's new album was not at all inspired by the breakup, nor is the music about her relationship with Ethan.

As TMZ previously reported ... Ariana and Ethan first connected while working together on "Wicked." The relationship emerged publicly in July 2023, after Ariana separated from her then-husband Dalton Gomez. Around the same time, Ethan separated from his wife, Lilly Jay.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2023 Video: Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ethan Slater Spotted Together at Disneyland TMZ.com

Sources told us at the time that Ariana and Ethan did not begin dating until after both marriages had ended. The two were spotted on a number of public outings, including trips to Disney and cozy dinners at New York City's Mandarin Oriental.

By the end of 2023, TMZ confirmed the relationship had become increasingly serious, with the couple spending nearly all of their time together and living under the same roof in New York City.

Ethan was notably absent from her "Eternal Sunshine" tour which kicked off over the weekend in Oakland, CA.