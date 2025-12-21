Ethan Slater Seen Supporting Ariana Backstage at 'SNL'

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande are proving the naysayers wrong, 'cause Ethan was making himself comfy in Ari's 'SNL' green room as she hosted Saturday night's show!

Ari's former Nickelodeon co-star and bestie -- Liz Gillies -- posted a series of pics backstage at the 'SNL' taping ... and in one, Ethan is seen sitting alongside Liz on the couch -- showing ongoing breakup rumors are a bunch of BS.

Fans have been a bit skeptical lately about where the 'Wicked' stars' relationship lies. Ethan was recently asked about working alongside his girlfriend, and his answer raised fans' eyebrows when he pivoted to talking about the cast as a whole -- sounding the alarm that the two might be over 'For Good.'

Since the split rumors began for the couple -- rumors we were told were untrue, BTW -- eagle-eyed fans have been on high alert for any sign that the two are donezo. But with this recent photo dump, the speculation proves to be just that.