Ariana Grande's Grandmother Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande Dead at 99

The Grande family is mourning a devastating loss … Ariana and Frankie's beloved grandmother, Marjorie -- affectionately known by her famous grandchildren as "Nonna" -- has died.

The news was shared by Ariana and Frankie's mom, Joan, in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday. Joan revealed Marjorie died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. Joan described how her mom lived "an extraordinary life," calling the loss "devastating" for their tight-knit family.

Marjorie was a pillar of strength and support for both siblings throughout their careers in the entertainment industry. Whether cheering them on from the audience or offering advice behind the scenes, Nonna was never far from their spotlight.

Play video content NOVEMBER 2024 Instagram / @arianagrande

In one of her last known cherished moments with her granddaughter, Ariana and her boyfriend Ethan Slater made a special trip to Florida so Nonna could see "Wicked" in the theater together.

Frankie honored his grandmother with an emotional tribute on social media, writing, "How can I ever thank you enough for the countless lessons you wove into my heart over the years? You taught me how to love without conditions, how to dominate a three-card poker table… how to not give a single f*** about what anyone thinks, and most importantly, how to show up for family in a way so deep, so unwavering, that I promise you: I will carry that torch fiercely in your absence."

He continued, "You always called me the apple of your eye, Nonna, and you have always been mine," adding "I miss you more than words can hold. My heart is shattered, but I feel you watching over me, already so proud of everything I’ve done and all that is about to come."