Ariana Grande, Harrison Ford & More Celebs Honor L.A. Firefighter at AFI Awards

It may be awards season, but it's members of the Los Angeles Fire Department stealing the show lately ... and Hollywood's brightest stars don't appear to mind sharing the spotlight one bit.

The 2025 AFI Awards finally took place Thursday afternoon, almost a month after they were postponed due to the various wildfires that plagued Los Angeles in January. So, along with the star-studded guest list -- including Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jesse Eisenberg, and Zoe Saldana, among others -- a very special honoree was included in the festivities at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons.

L.A. firefighter Tim Larson, who battled the blaze in Pacific Palisades, attended the celebration alongside Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos ... and reportedly received a standing ovation from the room full of stars.

Adam Brody, the star of "Nobody Wants This," was there to applaud the firefighter ... the actor and his wife, Leighton Meister, were among the long list of celebs who lost homes in the Palisades fire.

Tim isn't the first member of LAFD to be honored by Hollywood after the wildfires. The 2025 Grammys invited several first responders onstage to present Beyoncé with the Album of the Year award Sunday.