Restaurant Erupts in Cheers for Los Angeles Firefighters

L.A. Wildfires Restaurant Erupts In Cheers For LAFD

ROUND OF APPLAUSE
Angelenos are showing love for the firefighters who tirelessly battled the Los Angeles wildfires ... giving a group of them a standing ovation at dinner.

Ya gotta see the scene at King's Fish House in Calabasas -- not too far from where the Palisades Fire raged -- a large group of LAFD members get up to leave the restaurant after their meal and are met with cheers and applause.

The restaurant is packed and everyone is clapping as the uniformed firefighters leave their table.

LAFD and other agencies have been battling the blazes for 9 days. Wildfires have burned over 40,000 acres across the region .... at least 25 people have died, and more than 12,000 structures have been destroyed.

There's been a ton of stories of firefighters heroically saving residents and property though ... and folks in L.A. are super appreciative of all the first responders ... and it's showing here.

Lots of restaurants are offering firefighters free grub. We're told there were 22 firefighters who sat down to eat ... their bill was over $1,500, with customers kicking in more than $800, and King's Fish House taking care of the rest.

