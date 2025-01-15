Dave Grohl Whips Up Chili for Firefighters & Families Affected by Wildfires

Play video content Instagram/@feedthestreets_la

Dave Grohl spent his birthday putting others first, whipping up hearty meals for people affected by the L.A. wildfires and the brave firefighters battling the blazes.

Check out the clip -- Dave was stirring up a giant vat of chili Tuesday while volunteering with Feed The Streets Los Angeles, the group that's stepping up big-time to feed displaced families, inmate firefighters and other frontline workers in the wake of the recent devastation.

Feed The Streets shared an IG Story of Grohl in action, with another clip showing him pushing containers down the pavement to get those meals out to those in need.

Dave, who calls the Encino neighborhood of L.A. home, has long been a volunteer with Feed The Streets, so it’s no surprise he jumped in to help out during this crisis.