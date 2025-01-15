L.A. Fires Have Taken Their Toll on Lost Pets, Many Still Waiting to Be Saved

There are thousands of people who have been displaced by the raging L.A. wildfires, but add to that list dogs, cats, ducks, goats, pigs, horses, birds, fish and other creatures that are in desperate straits.

There have been some happy reunions where pet owners have been reunited with their lost, beloved pets. Check out the gallery with scores of precious reunions.

On the other side, there are animals that have been rescued but the owners are not known. In Pasadena alone, more than 100 animals are sitting in shelters, waiting for their owners to come forward.

The shelters will house the animals for 21 days ... longer than the normal 5 days, so the clock is ticking and desperation is getting more intense.

The shelters are looking for foster families to take in some of the wayward pets so more can be housed at the various shelters.