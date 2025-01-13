The Game Helping Reunite Animals With Owners During L.A. Fires

The Game is stepping up big time -- pushing forward with his animal rescue mission amid the L.A. wildfires and sharing heartbreaking pics of animals caught in the devastation.

The rapper shared on IG Monday how it’s a miracle some animals survived the fires, especially after seeing the destruction left behind in fire-ravaged areas.

The Game says he teamed up with wildlife rescue nonprofit Cleo’s Critter Care, bringing food and water for the animals, hoping to gain their trust and get them to a shelter where they can hopefully reunite with their owners.

He put out a plea to anyone who lost pets in the fires to check the photos and contact him or his team to reunite with their animals. He's also helping support first responders on the front lines.