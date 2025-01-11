Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Los Angeles Firefighters Get Applause at Emotional In-N-Out Visit

L.A. Wildfires Love For Firefighters ... Animal Style!!! Crews Applauded at In-N-Out

It was an emotional scene at a SoCal In-N-Out ... when a long line of firefighters received a standing ovation from patrons amid the massive, deadly blazes.

Looking a bit exhausted, the long line of firefighters waited for their meal at the popular restaurant chain, which has been cooking up meals free of charge for firefighters ... and, of course, the packed joint roared with cheers as they were in line.

It's not clear the exact In-N-Out ... but one of the emotional videos was was captioned, "Grateful for all the brave firefighters battling these flames. Our thoughts and prayers are with them every step of the way. 🙏🔥 #eatonfire."

The chain also posted several snaps on Instagram of firefighters and other first responders getting a free meal ... with the caption, "Words cannot express our gratitude for the fearless firefighters who continue to risk their lives to save the communities we’ve been part of for so long."

Several restaurants around SoCal are offering free meals to first responders, such as Spago -- owned by chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck -- in Beverly Hills which is giving out food to first responders through the weekend.

Other spots are also open to help out first responders ... including The Abbey, another well-known L.A. establishment.

As of Saturday morning, there were 11 confirmed dead across all L.A. fires -- with more than 100,000 evacuation orders issued ... that list growing overnight to Brentwood and Encino as the blaze sweeps east in the Palisades.