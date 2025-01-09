Wolfgang Puck's Beverly Hills Restaurant Providing Free Meals to First Responders

First responders can eat well after a long day of fighting the blazes plaguing Los Angeles ... 'cause his hot spot in Beverly Hills is handing out free food to emergency services personnel.

TMZ has learned ... Spago -- owned by chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck -- in Beverly Hills is giving out food to first responders through the weekend.

The food is top-tier ... and, for the next few days, first responders can get anything they want -- all covered by the restaurant.

Wolfgang's already released a statement about the fires ... thanking all of the first responders for their bravery and adding a heartfelt message to victims of the blaze.

Other restaurants are also open to help out the first responders ... including The Abbey, another well-known L.A. establishment.

Los Angeles is basically encircled by fires right now ... with the Pacific Palisades Fire in West L.A. and the Eaton Fire out near Pasadena on the eastern side of the city doing a majority of the damage. A third fire -- the Hurst fire -- is burning up at the tip of the San Fernando Valley.

We’re also told Commerce Casino and Hotel are giving first responders a $99 hotel rate.