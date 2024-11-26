Taylor Swift and Famous Friends Sneak Away From Paparazzi in New Video

Sneaks Out The Back Of L.A. Restaurant With Notable Pals ...

Taylor Swift always has to be one step ahead of the paparazzi — and a new video shows her and 2 famous friends sneaking out of a Los Angeles restaurant to avoid the flashing cameras.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The video, which was shot in January, but surfaced Sunday on TikTok, captures Taylor, Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell walking through the kitchen of Wolfgang Puck's Spago, Beverly Hills, after their meal.

Several of the male employees are seen leading the pop star and her buddies to the back, presumably where they can slip away quietly through a door to elude the shutterbugs out front.

Taylor grins, waves and thanks the workers as does Lyndsay, while Brittany flashes a smile at the staff.

The three all have something in common. They're either dating or married to players on the Kansas City Chiefs.

As you know, Taylor has been seeing tight end Travis Kelce for over a year, while Brittany and Lyndsay are married to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Blake Bell, also a tight end.