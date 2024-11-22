Jason Kelce, Wife Reveal They're Having Another Daughter

Another Kelce is coming into the world soon ... Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, just announced they're having another baby!!

The couple revealed the exciting news on Kylie's Instagram page Friday afternoon ... with a hilarious picture of their three current daughters.

In the snap, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett were all donning "Big Sister" sweaters ... though two of the three appeared to be in tears after they were told another girl is about to enter their family.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," Kylie wrote in a caption on the pic. "At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!"

Jason and Kylie -- who married in 2018 after years of dating -- had Wyatt first in 2019. In 2021, they had Elliotte ... before Kylie gave birth to Bennett in 2023.

It's unclear when the fourth Kelce daughter will officially join the fold -- but given Kylie just shut down pregnancy rumors back in July ... it looks like it's another a few months away.