Jason Kelce's Wife, Kylie Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors ... Reveals Past Miscarriage

Play video content TikTok / @kyliekelce

Kylie Kelce -- the wife of former NFL star Jason Kelce -- says she's not pregnant ... and she's blasting all those who have fueled the rumors -- all while revealing she's previously had a miscarriage.

The 32-year-old mother of three took to TikTok to air her grievances ... letting her followers know she's fed up with people questioning whether or not she has another bun in the oven.

She explained the inquiries were highly insensitive ... as just prior to the birth of her eldest daughter years ago, she suffered a miscarriage.

"I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly," she said in the video.

"This is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting," she added.

Unclear who exactly Kylie was taking aim at with the social media post ... but she said there have been "a number of articles" that have made the insinuation about her over the last year.

Jason and Kylie's fans had her back in the comment section of her post ... with one writing, "You are so right!"