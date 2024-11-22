Jason Kelce Announces New Late Night TV Gig After NFL Retirement

Play video content ABC

Jason Kelce is ready to make his mark on late-night television ... announcing his new talk show set for 2025.

The retired NFL star confirmed he's launching a new late show for ESPN, titled "They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce," during his Thursday appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

However, instead of filming the show in the typical Los Angeles or New York City locations, Jason told Jimmy he's going back to his Philadelphia roots.

As Jason put it, the new talk show will see "legends of the game, friends that I played with, coaches, celebrities" and more swing by the City of Brotherly Love ... where JK made is mark on the Philadelphia Eagles as a center.

SNACKTIME, a Philly-based band, is set to handle the music for the show ... though, no word if Taylor Swift, the pop star dating Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, will make an appearance.

While Jason is best known for his work on the field, he's already dipped his toe into the hosting waters ... appearing as part of ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" pregame crew and co-hosting the "New Heights" podcast.

Yet, according to Jason, he's always "loved late-night shows," confessing he used to watch Conan O'Brien with his friends at sleepovers. So, he promised Jimmy this new show is "going to be a celebration."

"They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce" will kick off January 3 and will tape hour-long episodes for 5 consecutive Fridays ... which has been timed perfectly with the start of the NFL playoffs.

The show will air at 1 AM on ESPN ... but those of you who aren't night owls will be able to stream it on ESPN+ and Jason's YouTube channel.

The celebration of the show's announcement, of course, was nearly spoiled in the minutes after Jason made it, as he got into a tense spat with an autograph seeker while he was making his way out of Kimmel's studio.

In video shot by TMZ Sports, you can see a man berated Jason repeatedly after the future Hall of Famer initially refused to sign for him and others who had camped out.