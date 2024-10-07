Jason Kelce Learns Beer Can Party Trick From Swiftie At Chiefs Tailgate

Jason Kelce picked up a new party trick Monday -- he can now make a beer can stick to the palm of his hand -- and get this, the lesson came from none other than a Swiftie at a Chiefs tailgate!!

The former Philadelphia Eagles center got schooled while he was mobbin' around Arrowhead Stadium in the leadup to Kansas City's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Saints.

Don’t know what’s going on here but LOVE the grown man wearing a Swiftie 87 jersey pic.twitter.com/ObMnjdvqun — 🏈👑 (@TayvisHaze) October 7, 2024 @TayvisHaze

Working a microphone for his new ESPN gig, Kelce was popping in and out of parties ... when a man wearing a No. 87 Taylor Swift jersey taught him yet another way to gulp down some suds in style.

Check out video from the scene, the guy showed Jason -- who was sportin' a No. 28 K.C. jersey -- that if he put the can in his hand, squeezed, twisted and opened -- it'd stick in place!

Just met @JasonKelce in the parking lot at #Arrowhead!! Such a cool dude!! just so happened to be repping my @newheightshow Kelce Bowl shirt as well!! pic.twitter.com/2GVEoNTPSF — LaurYeezy (@Lauryyy_W) October 7, 2024 @Lauryyy_W

Jason was in awe of the new move ... just take a look at his face after he got it to work, he was clearly thrilled to have it now in his drinking arsenal.