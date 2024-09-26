Eagles Superfan Says He Suffered Bone Bruise, Ligament Sprains In Jason Kelce Chest Bump

Eagles superfan Dunphy just revealed he sustained some rough injuries during his chest bump encounter with Jason Kelce earlier this month ... but, thankfully, he says he will not require surgery.

The diehard Philadelphia supporter -- who's gained fame over the years for his incredible array of Philly-themed stomach tattoos -- told No Shorts Media on Wednesday that test results showed he banged up his leg badly after he celebrated with Kelce at a pre-"Monday Night Football" celebration on Sept. 16.

He stated he was diagnosed with a "severe bone contusion" as well as several sprained ligaments ... but in a subsequent post on his Instagram page, he said all that would be required to heal is simply rest.

Dunphy told the outlet he's still sporting a limp nonetheless ... but he is improving daily.

As for his feelings toward Kelce on the matter ... he said he holds no ill will whatsoever -- and, in fact, he actually praised the ex-Eagles center for checking in on him and paying the bill for his MRI.