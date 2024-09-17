Saquon Barkley Laments Crucial Third-Down Drop, 'Let My Team Down'

Play video content

The Eagles suffered a crushing last-minute defeat on "Monday Night Football" at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons ... and their star running back, Saquon Barkley, is acknowledging his key fourth-quarter drop might have cost Philadelphia the game.

Barkley met with media members at his locker following the 22-21 defeat ... and almost immediately, the $37.75 million man took ownership of a crucial third-down drop that would have iced the contest for Philly.

Peyton Manning is every Eagles fan watching that drop pic.twitter.com/FtWhJjJHze — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 17, 2024 @OmahaProd

"I dropped the ball," he said. "Let my team down today. Shouldn't have put my defense in that position, make that catch the game's over."

The play happened as the Eagles were up 18-15 with 1:46 left to go in the fourth. A catch would have given the Birds a first down and sealed the win. A drop, however, forced Philly to settle for a field goal -- which left the door open for Cousins to score the game-winning TD on the ensuing drive.

Barkley said Jalen Hurts came up to him following the defeat and let him know he had his back despite the untimely play.

"He said he's going to trust me every time in that situation," Barkley said. "I told him I got his back, and I told him I'm gonna be all right, I'm gonna figure it out and be right."

Saquon ensured he has no intention of letting this linger ... telling reporters he plans on learning from the moment and being better for his teammates.

"I could sit here and complain and be upset about it," he said. "Or I could be a professional athlete and go back to the drawing board and take the lick and move on and get better from it. I've made that play multiple times; I've missed that play before, too. That happens, part of the game, and I got to be better."