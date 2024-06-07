Saquon Barkley's Dad, Alibay, Arrested In NYC

Saquon Barkley's father, Alibay, was arrested on Wednesday night ... after cops say he was cruising around New York City with a loaded gun in his car.

According to the NYPD ... Alibay was pulled over at around 7 PM after officers claimed the 2019 Corvette he was driving had "obstructed license plates that did not match the vehicle."

During the ensuing stop, cops say they discovered Alibay's ride was unregistered. They also say they found a firearm illegally in the car too.

Alibay, 55, was ultimately transported to a nearby jail and booked on several charges ... including criminal possession of a weapon -- loaded firearm. Records show he was released from custody on Thursday.

Saquon -- who left the New York Giants for the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million deal this offseason -- is close with his father. The elder Barkley was often seen with the star running back during his career at Penn State ... and in an interview years ago, Saquon called him "my biggest fan."