Saquon Barkley Claps Back At Angry NY Fans After Attending Sixers-Knicks Game

Saquon Barkley's goin' in on New York fans who were irked at his presence at the 76ers vs. Knicks game in Philadelphia Thursday night, with the NFL star telling the supporters of his former team to get over him jumping ship!

"It’s been two months… lol no way ya can still be this mad! Mf can’t even go to a basketball game 😂😂😂," 27-year-old Barkley tweeted on X after he was heckled for attending the game at the Wells Fargo Center in the City of Brotherly Love, where he sat courtside with Eagles WR A.J. Brown.

Of course, Barkley -- drafted by the G-Men in 2018 -- signed with the Eagles ... the Giants hated rivals, this offseason.

Suffice to say, many Giants fans still feel betrayed.

After the game, Saquon responded to those who accused him of being a turncoat.

"Let me educate some of you fans here… I can’t bail or become a traitor if I never got an offer to come back.. so I went to the organization I felt that was the best and after already being here for a month man I’m excited to be a eagle ! Go birds 🦅"

Despite the wave of criticism, #26 says he's pumped for the season ... which is now only a few months away.

The Eagles are set to open the season against the Packers on September 6 in Brazil. The rest of the schedule hasn't yet been released, but the Birds and G-men will play each other twice in the regular season, and you can bet the atmosphere will be electric.

And, Barkley's ready.