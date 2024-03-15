Saquon Barkley Pens Note To Giants Fans, Calls Eagles Move 'Business' Decision

Saquon Barkley is trying to make peace with upset Giants fans ... saying in an emotional note to Big Blue late Thursday night that his move to the rival Eagles was simply a "business" decision.

The 27-year-old running back posted the message to his Instagram page ... two days after he spurned New York in favor of a three-year, $37.75 million deal with Philadelphia.

In his letter, Barkley thanked the Giants' org and their supporters for all the love they showed him the past six seasons ... before he seemed to explain that his move out of NY was all about dollars and cents.

"The last three days have been a whirlwind of emotions," he said, "but I wanted to take a minute to acknowledge all the Giants fans that have supported me and my family over the last six years."

"When I was drafted here," he continued, "I wanted my impact off the field to rival the accomplishments we had on it, and I can only hope that I came close to doing that."

"Ultimately the NFL is a business, and I hope that everyone can respect my decision."

The two-time Pro Bowler, of course, has received plenty of hate for leaving the Giants in free agency ... most notably from legendary tailback Tiki Barber, who said the former No. 2 overall pick was now "dead" to him.

Barkley famously clapped back on X, blasting Barber ... while adding he shouldn't be getting backlash because he "got the deal" he "wanted" from the Eagles -- not the Giants.

"You been a hater since I got to New York …," he wrote to Tiki, "and all the 'Dead to me' talk don’t smile in my face when you see me."