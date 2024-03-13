Eagles' Landon Dickerson Planning To Splurge On Lawn Mower After Inking $84M Deal

Play video content Philadelphia Eagles

Forget luxury cars and diamonds ... Landon Dickerson's headed to Home Depot to cop a new lawn mower after inking a historic extension with the Philadelphia Eagles this week!

The 25-year-old was asked by reporters on Tuesday what he planned to buy with his fat new 4-year/$84 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

His answer ... was unexpected.

"I may go get a new lawn mower," Dickerson said at his press conference on Tuesday. "It's something I've been looking into."

Landon even has his eye on a particular riding mower, a Zero Turn model, which start at over $2k!

With that new deal, get a few!

Jokes aside, it's clear the stud OL is just happy to remain in the City of Brotherly Love.

Landon's also excited to block for Saquon Barkley, the former NY Giants running back who jumped ship for the NFC East rival this week.

"Bringing in a guy like Saquon I think, for us, is adding to the amount of talent that we have and I'm really excited to see what he does," the 2x Pro Bowler said.

The 6-foot-6 athlete -- who played for Florida State and Alabama -- was drafted by the Eagles in the 2nd round of the 2021 draft and has been as dominant as any guard in the NFL over the last two seasons!

Dickerson also shared an aerial shot of his yard ... and it's safe to say the riding mower is a solid investment, 'cause that's a TON of grass.