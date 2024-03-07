Eagles Star Lane Johnson Shows Off Insane Strength, 705 Lb. Farmer Walk!

Play video content

Lane Johnson is a BEAST!!!

The 33-year-old 5x Pro Bowler hit up Rooks Performance in Guthrie, Oklahoma (Lane starred at OU), where he's a regular, for a heavy lifting sesh ... and we emphasize the word heavy.

Johnson loaded up a hex bar with a bunch of big plates, totaling 705 lbs., before picking up the massive amount of weight and walking it across the gym -- a.k.a. a farmer's walk.

The exercise is a great test of strength, as it works your back, legs, core, grip, and more.

It's no surprise the 6'6", 330 lb. All-Pro lineman is strong as an ox ... but lifting over twice your body weight is insane.

In fact, anything over 1.25 times your BW is considered incredibly strong ... which in Lane's case would be north of 413 lbs. He lifted 705 ... or 213% of his body weight. 😲

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's far from the only time that Lane has flexed his muscles ... he's proven his strength carries over to other exercises including the vaunted deadlift.

To put the farmer's walk weight into perspective, The World's Strongest Man competition routinely works the farmer's walk into their events ... often using weights less than what Johnson carried around the gym.