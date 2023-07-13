NFL Star Lane Johnson Deadlifts 700 Pounds!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
NFL Star Lane Johnson Deadlifts 700 Lbs!!!

7/13/2023 3:09 PM PT
LEGENDARY LIFT

Just when you thought Lane Johnson couldn't get any scarier ... here's video of the NFL star picking up 700 pounds from the ground -- with ease!!!

The Philadelphia Eagles right tackle -- arguably the best offensive lineman in the entire league -- shared footage of the feat to his social media page Thursday afternoon ... humbly calling it a "quick lil" lift.

While Johnson made the one rep on the trap bar look effortless ... don't be fooled, that is some heavy-ass weight -- the equivalent of one full vending machine!!

Even the NFL was impressed by Johnson's deadlift, the league's official social media page reposted the clip, writing, "That’s that OL strength 💪."

Lane Johnson
Getty

Of course, we shouldn't be too surprised by it all ... the 6-foot-6, 325-pound former Oklahoma Sooners star has been tossing around D-linemen and impressing in the weight room for over a decade now.

Eagles training camp kicks off in two weeks -- and while there are some questions surrounding the 2022-23 Super Bowl runner-up ... one thing is for sure, Johnson is ready for action already!

