NFL Star Lane Johnson Deadlifts 700 Pounds!

Just when you thought Lane Johnson couldn't get any scarier ... here's video of the NFL star picking up 700 pounds from the ground -- with ease!!!

The Philadelphia Eagles right tackle -- arguably the best offensive lineman in the entire league -- shared footage of the feat to his social media page Thursday afternoon ... humbly calling it a "quick lil" lift.

While Johnson made the one rep on the trap bar look effortless ... don't be fooled, that is some heavy-ass weight -- the equivalent of one full vending machine!!

Even the NFL was impressed by Johnson's deadlift, the league's official social media page reposted the clip, writing, "That’s that OL strength 💪."

Of course, we shouldn't be too surprised by it all ... the 6-foot-6, 325-pound former Oklahoma Sooners star has been tossing around D-linemen and impressing in the weight room for over a decade now.