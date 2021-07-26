Strongman Brian Shaw Deadlifts 4,000-Pound Camaro ... TEN Times!!!

If you needed further proof Brian Shaw is an absolute monster ... here's the four-time World's Strongest Man deadlifting a Camaro -- TEN TIMES!!!!

The 6-foot-8, 400ish-pound strongman threw down the heavy-lift as part of a challenge video ... and it's seriously the most impressive thing you'll see all week.

Shaw was dared to lift the ride by YouTube personality Mr. Beast -- who told him if he could do it, he'd get to keep the set of $34,000 wheels!

And, Brian lifted the thing -- which weighs in the area of 4,000 pounds -- so easily ... he decided to make it all a little harder, loading three people into the whip and then lifting it 10 consecutive times!

Check out the video ... Shaw puts the ride up and down with ease, hardly cracking a sweat!!

Of course, superhuman feats are nothing new for the 39-year-old powerlifter ... he's deadlifted over 1,000 pounds in competition plenty of times before.

Still -- a whole car ... for reps?!?