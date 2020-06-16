Myles Garrett Deadlifts 655 Pounds With Ease ... Three Times?!?!

Play video content Breaking News @flash_garrett / Instagram

In the latest edition of Myles Garrett's unreal gym feats ... here's the Cleveland Browns superstar deadlifting 655 pounds -- allegedly for a set of three reps!!!!

The former No. 1 overall pick crushed it in the weight room yet again Tuesday ... showing off a trap bar deadlift that even strongman Hafthor Bjornsson would be impressed by.

Check out the clip ... there are so many plates on the bar, they barely fit -- but Myles is able to get it up with ease.

It should be noted ... Garrett did have a little help from Prince's sweet voice in the background!!

Of course, this is nothing new for the NFL stud ... we've seen him bench over 400 pounds, box jump 60 inches, and just show off his ripped bod in general.

But a 655-pound deadlift is still impressive nonetheless ... especially when you consider he captioned the footage with "x3" -- implying he hit that weight multiple times!