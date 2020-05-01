Myles Garrett Freakishly Box Jumps 60 Inches, 'Nothing But Vert, Baby!'

Play video content Breaking News

This. Is. INSANE!!!

As if we needed more proof Myles Garrett's athleticism is not from this planet ... here's the Cleveland Browns superstar box jumping 60 INCHES -- from a standstill position!!!

The vert is CRAZY high -- most normies have trouble getting over just 24 inches -- and you can see in the footage, it didn't even take all that much effort for Myles to complete.

"It's nothing but vert, baby!" Garrett said afterward.

Of course, we should've seen this coming ... Garrett's been a monster in the weight room for YEARS -- remember when he deadlifted over 400 pounds for reps just a few weeks ago?!?!

As for his vert ... that's always been impressive -- he jumped 41 inches at the NFL Combine in 2017 -- but, clearly, his hops have improved further.