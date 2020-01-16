Myles Garrett Training Like Beast Despite Ban ... Benches 425 Pounds!!!

Play video content Breaking News

Myles Garrett clearly believes he'll play football again ... 'cause the dude is still hitting the weights HARD -- benching 425 POUNDS in a workout this week!!!

Of course, Garrett's NFL future is up in the air ... the Browns star is still serving out an indefinite suspension for attacking Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with his helmet in November.

But Myles apparently ain't concerned the ban will last too much longer ... he's lifting weights like he's going to be facing 300-pound O-linemen in the very near future.

Ya gotta watch the clip ... Garrett hits 425 pounds TWICE with no help from a spotter, and it's impressive as hell!!!

He also makes 100-pound dumbbells look like 45s in an upper chest workout, hits dips with ease and showed off with some weighted rows as well.

Yeah, guy's a beast!!

Garrett's training is just the latest sign his suspension might coming to an end ... remember, he didn't try to hide his face at all at a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this month.