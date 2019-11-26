Myles Garrett Makes Appearance At Charity Event, I'm Not A Monster!

Breaking News

Here's Myles Garrett in the middle of a PR offensive ... 'cause just days after his indefinite NFL ban was upheld for being a violent monster -- he showed up to a charity event to prove he's actually a nice guy!

The Cleveland Browns superstar's reputation has been under fire ever since he attacked Mason Rudolph with a helmet -- but now, the image rehab process is clearly underway.

The 23-year-old showed up to a Cleveland Feed the Need event Tuesday and said all the right things to try to show he deserves a place again in the NFL next season.

#Browns Myles Garrett is here at @TOWNHALLOHC today serving the poor for the annual Feed the Need Event

"I love to be out here just helping," Garrett said ... "I just love giving back. That's it. There's nothing more to it."

It's a smart move by Myles, considering even dudes like Michael Vick think he bungled everything that's gone down since his violent incident in the Browns-Steelers game earlier this month.

Garrett was asked how he's dealing with the backlash from helmetgate ... to which he replied, "You have ups and downs in your life and right now, I'm giving back to people."