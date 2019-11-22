Jay Glazer Upset Browns Axed Myles Garrett Interview, Coulda Got the Truth

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

"I think we would have had these answers a couple days ago."

Jay Glazer believes he would've gotten a REAL explanation from Myles Garrett about the alleged racial slurs from Mason Rudolph that led to the helmet attack ... if the Browns hadn't shut down his interview with the embattled NFL star.

Play video content NFL

"I had an interview set up with him for Sunday for Fox NFL Sunday so he could talk about this earlier," Glazer said.

"The Browns didn't think he should do it and very, very strongly told him he should not do the interview."

"People were saying, well, they wish he spoke earlier, right? Well, he was willing to speak earlier. They shut it down."

Glazer didn't hold back at the L.A. premiere of DAZN's "One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz" documentary.

"About an hour before myself and the guys from Fox -- I was going down with producers, going to the airport is when we got word, they had called him to the facility and told him, 'Pull the plug on this.' And, it's unfortunate."