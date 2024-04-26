Caleb Williams Breaks Caitlin Clark's Draft Night Merchandise Record

Caitlin Clark is known to break records, but Caleb Williams is showing her what it's like to be on the other side of history ... with the Chicago Bears quarterback becoming the top-selling draft pick across sports -- just one week after the Indiana Fever superstar earned the title herself.

The former USC Trojans signal-caller was the first prospect to have his name called at Thursday night's draft in Detroit ... and shortly after the selection was made official, Bears fans rushed to cop merch in support of their new face of the franchise.

Fanatics -- the official online retailer for the NFL -- confirmed to TMZ Sports there were an insane amount of orders for Williams apparel ... more than any rookie on draft night across any professional sport.

Clark was the previous record holder ... with the company revealing the historic sales last week.

Even though it was a short-lived run for the Fever guard, it's still worth noting how incredible it was for her to earn the accomplishment in the first place ... as the WNBA has historically taken the backseat to the four major men's leagues in every category.

Bears fans are understandably optimistic -- it's been a long time since the Bears had a franchise quarterback ... and now it appears they have their guy in Williams, so ya can't blame them for wanting to get their hands on every piece of merch available.