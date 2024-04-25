Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
2024 NFL Prospects Show Off Draft Day Swag

NFL 2024 Draft Day Drip In Detroit

2024 NFL Draft Fashion
It's the most fashionable day of the NFL season -- the 2024 Draft is about to go down in Detroit ... and all the top prospects are dressed to the nines.

USC superstar Caleb Williams -- the expected first overall pick -- went with a navy, double-breasted zip-up Chrome Hearts suit ... customized to match his girlfriend's stunning dress.

ARRIVING IN STYLE
LSU's Malik Nabers went with a classic, dark double-breasted suit with images of his college highlights in the inner lining ... but it was his "LEEK" chain that had everybody talking, as it's decked out in over 30 carats of rare diamonds and over 200 grams of gold.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison, Jr. went all black for the occasion ... and his jewelry was super special too -- a double-sided pendant that paid tribute to his Hall of Fame pops.

Heisman winner Jayden Daniels looked crisp in his light blue threads (his fav color) ... rocking some shades to complete the look.

There are plenty more awesome outfits this year ... click through all of them and be amazed by these young stars' sense of style!!

Fans Hyped Up For The 2024 NFL Draft
Downtown Detroit is absolutely packed with football fans ... and the whole thing is about to go down in just a matter of minutes.

