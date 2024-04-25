2024 NFL Prospects Show Off Draft Day Swag

It's the most fashionable day of the NFL season -- the 2024 Draft is about to go down in Detroit ... and all the top prospects are dressed to the nines.

USC superstar Caleb Williams -- the expected first overall pick -- went with a navy, double-breasted zip-up Chrome Hearts suit ... customized to match his girlfriend's stunning dress.

LSU's Malik Nabers went with a classic, dark double-breasted suit with images of his college highlights in the inner lining ... but it was his "LEEK" chain that had everybody talking, as it's decked out in over 30 carats of rare diamonds and over 200 grams of gold.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison, Jr. went all black for the occasion ... and his jewelry was super special too -- a double-sided pendant that paid tribute to his Hall of Fame pops.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Circle of Life/Lion King necklace is crazy.

Heisman winner Jayden Daniels looked crisp in his light blue threads (his fav color) ... rocking some shades to complete the look.

There are plenty more awesome outfits this year ... click through all of them and be amazed by these young stars' sense of style!!