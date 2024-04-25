Caleb Williams Drafted No. 1 Overall To Chicago Bears In 2024 NFL Draft

The wait is finally over for Caleb Williams -- the former USC superstar is officially a Chicago Bear ... as the quarterback was just selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft!!

The 22-year-old was the first to hear his name called in Detroit Thursday night ... which shouldn't really surprise anyone, as he was expected to be a top pick as soon as he declared for the pros.

Despite it not being a big secret, it's an exciting time for the franchise ... and it will now be able to build around its QB1 for years to come.

CW balled out during his three years in college … throwing 93 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions, finishing with a 67 percent pass completion rate and racking up over 10,000 passing yards.

Williams was also named an All-American, the 2022 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and secured the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

It looks like the Bears are all in on Williams -- during the offseason, Chicago traded away promising young quarterback, Justin Fields, to the Steelers. The Bears also acquired star receiver Keenan Allen to pair alongside D.J. Moore.

If Williams even remotely lives up to the big expectations, the Bears have a bright future ahead of them.