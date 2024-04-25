Ex-Giants Star Aaron Ross Likes Daniel Jones, But 'Not Opposed' To J.J. McCarthy Draft

Play video content TMZSports.com

If the Giants select J.J. McCarthy in Thursday night's NFL draft, Aaron Ross won't be mad -- the former NY star tells TMZ Sports even though he likes Daniel Jones, he could see J.J. thriving in the Big Apple.

The G-men have pick No. 6 ... and with Jones locked into a lucrative contract, most believed they'd use the selection on a wide receiver. But, recently, there's been a lot of chatter that the team might actually choose McCarthy -- if he's available.

When we spoke to Ross hours before the league kicked off its annual selection show -- he said after mulling the question over for a few seconds he's "not opposed to it."

"McCarthy, seeing him play in college, he has a pedigree of winning," the two-time Super Bowl champ said. "Sometimes you need a little change to make a spark in the locker room."

Then again, Ross said he kind of hopes the team gives DJ another shot in 2024 ... because he believes the Giants have just never properly surrounded him with enough talent.

"I like Daniel," the ex-cornerback said. "I feel like the quarterback that we have really hasn't had a chance to reach or show his full potential."