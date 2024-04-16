Caitlin Clark Breaks Jersey Sales Record ... Top-Selling Draft Pick Ever

Caitlin Clark continues to break records -- the basketball superstar skyrocketed to the top of the merch charts after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft ... earning the top-selling jersey EVER for a draft pick.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes baller was the obvious choice for the Indiana Fever on Monday ... and considering her historic run in college, no one was surprised to hear her name called first.

Right after Clark's big moment, Fanatics -- the official online retailer for the WNBA -- was quick to offer preorders for her No. 22 jersey ... and they rapidly sold out.

In fact, we're told Clark's WNBA jersey is the top-selling draft pick across all sports in the company's history!

Indy was super excited to officially welcome Clark to the team ... and 17,000 Fever fans had a watch party at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse just to see the 22-year-old raise the Fever jersey on TV.

Of course, this record-breaking moment is just another one on Clark's long list of accomplishments -- which includes becoming the top scorer in men's and women's college basketball history.

Play video content X/@IndianaFever

Clark spoke about her success in an interview ... saying she is ready for the pros.

"I always believed in myself," Clark said on GMA after the WNBA Draft. "Also I worked really hard for it. I think that's what I'm really proud of is like, I earned it. I deserve it. Nothing was ever given to me. More than anything just believe in myself."

"That's what I'm trying to take to the next level."