Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese WNBA Draft Prospects ... Stun On Orange Carpet!!!

Play video content X/@WNBA

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and all the ballers expected to be taken in Monday night's WNBA Draft just walked across the orange carpet at the event in New York ... and each and every one of them wowed in glamourous 'fits.

Clark opted for a white skirt and silver tube top, which she capped off with an oversized, white button-down jacket. She completed the look with a pair of big shades and a huge smile.

Reese, meanwhile, donned an elegant, hooded silver gown ... which the WNBA liked so much, it captioned a video of the dress with heart-eye emojis.

Cameron Brink -- the ex-Stanford hooper who many have projected to go No. 2 overall behind Clark when the festivities begin later Monday evening -- went with a stunning dress for the occasion too.

Kamilla Cardoso with the loudest ovation of the evening so far from fans waiting outside the BAoM pic.twitter.com/O873tx9fvH — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) April 15, 2024 @AnnieCostabile

Pantsuits were also popular amongst the potential draftees ... including former South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso, who rocked an all-red one to the ceremony.