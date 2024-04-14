Caitlin Clark Appears on 'SNL' And Turns Apron Joke on Michael Che

The great Caitlin Clark brought the house down on 'SNL,' schooling Michael Che for pooh-poohing women's basketball.

The Iowa guard joined Che and Colin Jost for Weekend Update, and right out of the gate, MC joked Caitlin was going to trade in her jersey for an apron.

Well, watch the clip, because at the end Caitlin shows Che who's boss!

Caitlin has her eyes trained on the prompter for most of the time, but turns away to deliver some really funny lines.

She ends with an homage to the great, female BB players who paved the way for her. It was gracious, and super cool!