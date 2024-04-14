Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Caitlin Clark Appears on 'SNL' And Turns Apron Joke on Michael Che

NBC

The great Caitlin Clark brought the house down on 'SNL,' schooling Michael Che for pooh-poohing women's basketball.

The Iowa guard joined Che and Colin Jost for Weekend Update, and right out of the gate, MC joked Caitlin was going to trade in her jersey for an apron.

NBC

Well, watch the clip, because at the end Caitlin shows Che who's boss!

Caitlin has her eyes trained on the prompter for most of the time, but turns away to deliver some really funny lines.

NBC

She ends with an homage to the great, female BB players who paved the way for her. It was gracious, and super cool!

Caitlin Clark on the court_
Getty

Clark will learn where she's heading Monday night during the WNBA draft. Good luck!

