Caitlin Clark Will Be Indiana's 'Female Reggie Miller,' Al Harrington Says

Caitlin Clark is gonna fit right in at her new home in Indiana ... so says former Pacers forward Al Harrington, who tells TMZ Sports it's the perfect market for her to kickstart her WNBA career.

Clark -- who just capped off her historic college career at Iowa -- will undoubtedly be the first overall pick at this month's pro draft ... meaning she'll be the newest member of the Fever.

Al was a first-round pick to Indiana in 1998 ... so naturally, we asked him what it'd be like for Caitlin at the next level.

"The fact that she's coming from Iowa to that market is obviously a great market," Al said. "I'm sure the WNBA would love for her to be in a bigger market than that, but I think she's gonna thrive."

"It's like she's gonna be the female Reggie Miller."

That's a big compliment from Al -- Miller played all 19 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Pacers ... and is widely regarded as the greatest player in franchise history.

Al knows Caitlin is gonna crush it in the pros ... but admits there will be vets ready to welcome her to the league the hard way.

"She's gonna be cold, but I know all the girls in the league are licking their chops to get their hands on her, too. They build you up sometimes to tear you down."

As for Caitlin's effect on ratings, Al said he experienced it firsthand ... 'cause he was glued to the TV throughout the NCAA tournament.