USC's MiLaysia Fulwiley Praises Caitlin Clark, We Want To Build Off Her Success!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Caitlin Clark took women's basketball to new heights ... and South Carolina freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley is looking to build off her momentum -- telling TMZ Sports the next generation of hoopers wants to make the Iowa superstar proud!!

Clark had a huge impact on the entire sport during her career with the Hawkeyes ... breaking records and helping set historic television ratings in the process.

Fulwiley and the undefeated Gamecocks took down Clark's Iowa squad in the national championship game on Sunday ... and despite being opponents in the biggest matchup of the year, the freshman had nothing but great things to say about the WNBA's next No. 1-overall pick.

"Caitlin Clark, she's a great person, she did tremendous things for women's basketball -- not just women's basketball, but college basketball," Fulwiley told us.

Speaking of winning the natty, Fulwiley and her teammate Kamilla Cardoso celebrated by working a shift at Raising Cane's in Columbia on Wednesday ... handing out some delicious tenders for a ton of 'Cocks fans in attendance!!

Clark declared for the WNBA Draft earlier in the season ... leaving many to wonder what'll happen to all the hype surrounding women's hoops once she's gone.

Fulwiley said the up-and-comers are ready to fill Clark's big shoes ... and they're going to take what they learned from her and apply it to their game.

"Her leaving is gonna be a big impact on us, but she made us want to push harder," Fulwiley added. "She inspired all of us, all the younger ones, all us freshmen to see what it feels like to achieve all the goals that we've dreamed of."

"We're just trying to pick up where she left off and just keep things going because I know she'd be proud and everybody else that supports women's basketball will be proud."