Caitlin Clark Draws Major Celebs to her NCAA Final Four Game

College basketball phenom Caitlin Clark reached major celebrity status at her Final Four game Friday night – drawing the likes of MGK and Jason Sudeikis to see for themselves what everyone has been talking about.

Clark and her fellow Iowa Buckeyes teammates went head-to-head against the UConn Huskies during their NCAA Tournament matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

As America's new favorite dribbler, Clark helped her team beat UConn in a squeaker 71 to 69.

And the stars in the crowd loved watching every moment of Clark's badass moves on the court.

MGK and Sudeikis were not the only big names to show their faces ... Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, and WNBA players Kelsey Plum and Brittney Griner popped in for the nail-biter.

Clark finished the game with an impressive 21 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.