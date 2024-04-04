WNBA Coach Stephanie White Believes Caitlin Clark Will Turn Down Big3 Offer

Play video content TMZSports.com

Sorry, Big3 fans ... WNBA coach Stephanie West believes you will NOT see Caitlin Clark in the 3-on-3 league this year -- this despite the obvious temptation of Ice Cube's $5 MILLION offer.

The Connecticut Sun head coach told Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" on Wednesday she feels the legacy Clark can build in the WNBA will ultimately trump the Big3's cash when it comes time to make a decision.

Of course, Clark has yet to mull everything -- she said last week she wants to wait until Iowa's run in the NCAA tournament comes to an end before she chooses her next move.

But, White -- who played five seasons in the WNBA before becoming Sun coach in 2023 -- said if she were in Clark's shoes ... the decision would be a relatively easy one -- albeit one her wallet wouldn't love.

"I'm kind of a purist," she said. "I love the WNBA. I probably would've chosen the WNBA as well and then I would've kicked myself financially for the rest of my career."

Regardless of what decision Clark makes ... White says she's been wonderful for the women's game and women's sports in general.

And, get this ... if when the Indiana Fever take Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft -- guess who will be on the opposing sideline in her first game?? Yup, none other than White and the Sun!