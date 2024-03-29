Caitlin Clark Yet To Mull Big3 Offer, Focused On NCAA Tournament

Play video content

Ice Cube will have to wait a bit longer to get an answer from Caitlin Clark on his $5 million Big3 offer ... the Iowa superstar just revealed she hasn't considered the deal yet -- as her current focus is solely on winning the NCAA tournament.

The 22-year-old spoke with reporters about Cube's proposal on Friday afternoon -- one day before she's slated to take the court against Colorado in the Sweet 16 -- and she made it clear, it's not even remotely on her mind right now.

In fact, she said she just learned of the offer this week -- at "the same exact time you all did."

"I honestly don't talk about those things with really anybody," Clark said. "I have other people that deal with it. They haven't said a word to me about it. And, my main focus is on this team and helping us find a way to beat Colorado and hopefully win another one after that."

We broke the story ... Cube put the deal on Clark's table just recently -- offering her life-changing dough to play in as few as eight games. The rap legend and Big3 honcho, though, said on Wednesday he had yet to hear a "yes" or a "no."

Still, he's obviously holding out hope she'll eventually take him up on the offer ... telling Pat McAfee on Wednesday, "This is a special situation, a special player that's moving the needle in a lot of different areas, you know, ratings, attendance, ticket sales."

"Of course, our sponsors are very interested in a player like this. This is our first look at planning to go after this aggressively because we know it would move the needle in the league and that's where we wanna be."

If Clark wins Saturday, she'll play again in the Elite Eight on Monday. The next contests after that would be the Final Four on April 5, and the championship on April 7.