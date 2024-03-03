Caitlin Clark Shatters NCAA Basketball Scoring Record, Passes Pete Maravich

Move over Pete Maravich, make way for Caitlin Clark ... there's a new all-time leading scorer in college basketball.

Caitlin just surpassed Pistol Pete as the leading scorer in NCAA Division I hoops, draining a couple free throws at the end of the first half of Sunday's game between her Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

CC entered the game needing 18 points to pass Pete, and Iowa fans went bananas when she sank two free throws to break the longstanding record.

There's still a second half to play, so Caitlin's going to put more distance between herself and Pete, who scored 3,667 points at Louisiana State University way back in the day.

Caitlin was already the greatest scorer in women's college basketball history, breaking the women's scoring record last month when she eclipsed Kelsey Plum's record of 3,527 points ... and now she stands above the rest in all of college basketball.

Some thought Pete's record would never be broken ... and he did it all in 3 seasons from 1967 to 1970 at LSU, before freshman played and before the 3-point shot was a thing.

Caitlin broke the record in her final home game, with former WNBA MVP Maya Moore in attendance.

CC's still got a lot more hoops to play ... Iowa plays in the Big 10 conference tournament before the NCAA tournament ... so expect a lot more buckets from Caitlin.

Play video content TMZ Studios

When she's done rewriting the college record books in a few weeks, Caitlin will set her sights on a new chapter ... she's already declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft.