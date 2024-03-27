Ice Cube Says Caitlin Clark Hasn't Responded To $5 Million Big3 Offer Yet

Caitlin Clark's team hasn't pounced on the Big3's $5 million offer just yet ... with Ice Cube revealing his basketball league doesn't know whether she'll take the massive payday.

The 3-on-3 organization cofounder joined the "Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday to discuss the historic proposal ... and despite the radio silence on Clark's end so far, he's holding out hope until he gets a definitive "yes" or "no."

"They have it and if they wanna sign it, we'll be happy to have her play in the Big3," Cube said.

The rap legend pointed out Clark is in the middle of her NCAA tournament run ... and he doesn't want the offer to be a distraction as she pursues a championship with Iowa, but they'll be waiting for her once her college career comes to an end.

"This is a special situation, a special player that's moving the needle in a lot of different areas, you know, ratings, attendance, ticket sales," Cube added. "Of course, our sponsors are very interested in a player like this. This is our first look at planning to go after this aggressively because we know it would move the needle in the league and that's where we wanna be."

As for any potential scheduling conflicts between the WNBA and Big3, Cube said he's more than willing to move some things around so Clark doesn't have to miss games for either league if she does end up taking the deal.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Clark could make 5 milli (and then some) to play in up to 10 games for the Big3, which would be a huge increase from the $76k WNBA rookie salary she's slated to get this summer.